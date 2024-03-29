Illegal migrants who rushed National Guard soldiers in El Paso learn America is a land of laws

Texas law enforcement officials have arrested dozens of migrants allegedly involved in a mob that rushed National Guard soldiers.

Last Thursday, a mob of angry migrants breached a razor-wire barrier in El Paso and rushed a group of National Guard soldiers. The group of migrants had been camping on the banks of the Rio Grande for several days, and officials were sorting the migrants into groups for processing.

At some point, tensions boiled over, and the shocking scene unfolded on camera.

After the incident, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) vowed "to arrest every illegal immigrant involved." Texas authorities are now making good on that promise.

According to the New York Post, Texas authorities have arrested more than 70 migrants allegedly involved in the incident. They face misdemeanor rioting charges. Sources who spoke to the outlet, moreover, said that Texas authorities have identified more than 200 other migrants they believe were involved in the incident, but federal immigration authorities are not being cooperative.

"These people were willing to assault military," a National Guard source told the Post. "They were willing to assault law enforcement. They have complete disregard for our laws."

The arrests came several days after Texas authorities apprehended nine migrants for their alleged involvement in the mob and for allegedly assaulting National Guard soldiers.

One of those migrants is 21-year-old Honduran Junior Evaristo-Benitez. He is being held in the El Paso County jail and is facing charges that include assault on a public servant, a felony.

More from Border Report:

Court documents state that Hayden Alexander Baugh, a member of the Texas Army National Guard, stood in front of the group but was pushed to the ground. Baugh told DPS investigators that Benitez repeatedly stomped on his knee “purposefully and with malice.”

After the incident, Texas deployed additional soldiers and law enforcement officials to the El Paso area.

