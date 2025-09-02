NBC News is getting annihilated on social media for correction on 'misgendering' Minneapolis shooter

The families of the murdered and injured in the heinous Minneapolis Catholic church shooting can rest well knowing that NBC News is going the extra distance to avoid "misgendering" the deceased murderer.

Investigators say that 23-year-old Robin Westman fired at children and others praying inside Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, killing two and injuring 17. Westman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the church.

'Children were slaughtered. ... But NBC made sure the pronouns were right.'

Investigators say that Westman identified as a transgender person, and the messages he left behind have provided some insight into his possible motivation for the shooting. Westman also expressed regret for becoming transgender in one post.

NBC issued the correction after using male pronouns when referring to Westman.

"A previous version of this article used the wrong pronoun for the shooter. She used female pronouns," it read.

Many on social media excoriated NBC News for taking care to observe the preferred pronouns of a heinous murderer of children.

"Children were slaughtered. Catholics targeted. But NBC made sure the pronouns were right," responded communications strategist Erica Knight.

"Ahh, the sickness of all these people is so deep in the media that at some point after these kids get murdered maybe we the majority will turn them off and watch the sponsors pull their hair out. We need another brand of news outlet over the air waves," read one response.

"In an evil premeditated way, this beast plotted and tracked elementary school age kids, trapped them in a room and shot them with automatic weapons. NBC is worried about his pronouns?…How about a pronoun for NBC… A**holes!…Can’t hate them enough!" read another response.

"The lame stream media, corrects pronouns for a savage killer of innocent children who is now dead," said one detractor.

"I don’t think the main stream media in this country is even trying to be unbiased anymore. It’s all out in the open," replied writer Clara Winslow.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that investigators are trying to determine whether transitioning drugs possibly taken by the shooter might have been at least partly to blame for the attack.

