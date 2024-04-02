Minnesota school district seeking an asst. superintendent who can investigate the role of 'Whiteness in systems and structures'

A school district in Minnesota is reportedly seeking an assistant superintendent who will "actively listen for both spoken and unspoken racial concerns" and investigate the "role of 'Whiteness' in systems and structures," according to College Fix.

The job listing was posted by the St. Louis Park Public School District, where the assistant superintendent earns between $134,141–$201,212 per year. The posting said the position "oversees the districtwide efforts related to student management/discipline."

The job posting continued, saying that the position "participates in legislation and rulemaking at [the] state and federal level to ensure that the District has representation regarding the impact of proposed laws and rules in the areas impacting teaching and learning for each student," per Fox News Digital.

The one who fills the position must also be "open to feedback regarding their own racial blind spots" and "seek multiple racial perspectives." The applicant is also expected to "foster joy" and "cultivate a culture of accountability for system racial equity transformation."

Under the knowledge, skills, and abilities section on the listing, the district reportedly seeks an applicant who will "actively listen for both spoken and unspoken racial concerns, seek multiple racial perspectives, examine the presence and role of ‘Whiteness’ in systems and structures, and are open to feedback regarding their own racial blind spots. Fosters joy and cultivates a culture of accountability for systemic racial equity transformation."

The applicant must be someone who "proactively supports the Superintendent to create and communicate anti-racist structures and systems, works to interrupt systems of oppression, and serves as a role model for culturally relevant pedagogy."

The district recently hired a new superintendent, announcing last month that Dr. Carla Hines will fill the position.

Following Hines' hiring, the school board chair said: "Her educational leadership, dedication to student academic success, and vision for racial equity transformation is impressive and I'm confident she'll lead our district with integrity and passion, advancing our strategic plan."

"I am humbled and elated by the opportunity to serve as the next Superintendent of St. Louis Park Public Schools," Hines said in response to the pending hire.

"With a steadfast commitment to see, empower, and inspire each student, I look forward to collaboratively shaping a future where every student's brilliance is realized and celebrated."

The district made Hines' interview for the position public by posting a video to YouTube.

Fox News Digital reached out to the school district for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

