Minnesota state senator's burglary arrest could jeopardize Democrats' hold on power

Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell (D) was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree — a crime for which an American citizen without political connections could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $35,000.

The 49-year-old leftist's alleged attempt to steal into her estranged stepmother's home and abscond with human remains may not have only jeopardized her career but her party's control over the Minnesota Senate where Democrats only have a one-seat majority. With Mitchell behind bars, her comrades may find it difficult to advance their agenda in the state, at least in the final weeks of the present legislative session.

KVRR-TV reported that Mitchell, a former Minnesota Public Radio meteorologist and a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, traveled hundreds of miles away from her Twin Cities stomping grounds to a home in Detroit Lakes, whose owner called police around 4:45 a.m. Monday to report "an active burglary in process."

Police quickly arrived on the scene, searched the residence, and detained Mitchell, who just days earlier posted about her discussions with a gun-grab group about "safer communities."

It appears Mitchell, 49, did not choose the 700 block of Granger Road at random.

The criminal complaint indicated the house Mitchell allegedly targeted and broke into belongs to her stepmother. The Democrat was found lurking in the basement, dressed in all black clothing and a black hat, reported WCCO-FM.

Investigators indicated Mitchell had stolen inside in hopes of retrieving some of her recently deceased father's belongings as well as his remains. Apparently, the Democrat's stepmother wasn't interested in talking to her even before this alleged violation of home and trust.

A pair of laptops, a cell phone, various documents, and a Senate ID were found inside Mitchell's black backpack. According to the complaint, Mitchell claimed one of the laptops was gifted her by her stepmother, which the victim denied.

The criminal complaint indicated that Mitchell admitted to driving from her home in Woodbury to Detroit Lakes early Monday morning and entering her stepmother's house via the basement window where her go-bag was found, reported KSTP-TV.

Mitchell, who has no priors, appeared in court Tuesday. She obtained release without bail on the conditions that she shows up for future court appearances, doesn't break the law, and doesn't leave the state with the exception to Cass County in North Dakota for official duties.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said in a statement just hours after his Democratic colleague was tossed in the Becker County Jail, "Knowing very few details at this time, I am shocked by the news of Sen. Nicole Mitchell's arrest for first-degree burglary."

"The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct," continued Johnson. " As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature."

Sources have told KSTP that Republican state Senate leaders are considering calling for the Democrat's resignation.

The Minnesota Senate Democratic Caucus reportedly indicated that it was "aware of the situation and has no comment pending further information."

State Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy said, "The allegations against Senator Mitchell are upsetting, for me and for anyone who has gotten to know and work with her."

"The behavior alleged is far outside the character she has established in the Senate and in her distinguished career in the military," added Murphy. "We believe in due process, and Senator Mitchell has the right to a full defense of her case in court. In the coming days and weeks, Senator Mitchell must also have serious and difficult conversations with her colleagues, constituents and family."

Mitchell was elected to the Senate in 2022. Barring removal or resignation, she will remain in office until 2027.

Had Mitchell been successful last year in passing SF 2469, then she would have been guaranteed supportive arts programs if convicted.

