'Missing minute' of prison video from Epstein death found in newest document dump

The infamous "missing minute" from the prison security video on the night of Jeffrey Epstein's death has been filled by video released in the most recent Epstein files document dump.

The House Oversight Committee released more than 33K pages of documents from the files on Tuesday after meeting with a group of victims of the deceased billionaire financier.

The two clips released on Tuesday fill in the previously missing minute.

The "missing minute" from Aug. 10, 2019, has been cited by many as evidence of a cover-up in the case. Many have suspected that Epstein did not kill himself, as was claimed in the official report, but was killed by wealthy and famous people who were involved in his sex trafficking ring.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously said the missing minute had been caused by a normal technical lapse in the footage.

"What we learned from Bureau of Prisons was every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing," she explained.

But according to Fox News Digital, there is no missing minute, and the two clips released on Tuesday fill in the previously missing minute.

Digital forensics experts said the two clips previously had been spliced together through the use of Adobe Premiere Pro. The time stamp on the clips had also indicated the short absence and fueled conspiracy theories.

However, there is no motion on the newly discovered minute.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana praised the group of six victims for coming forward and indicated that new information had come from their two-and-a-half-hour meeting.

"Some of the ladies have shared these stories publicly before, but at least two of the women had never told their stories before, one for the very first time in the room, and so there were tears in the room," he told reporters afterward.

"There was outrage. It was both — I would describe it as heartbreaking and infuriating," Johnson continued. "That justice has been delayed so long."

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News in time for publishing.

