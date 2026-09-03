Mom found dead, nude outside her Pennsylvania home — security video captured 'disgusting' hourlong beating, cops say

Pennsylvania police said the shocking suspect in the brutal beating death of a Pennsylvania mom was found wandering near the crime location and was arrested without incident.

The horrifying incident was reported to police after the woman's daughter found her nude body outside of their home in Westmoreland County on Sunday morning at about 9 a.m.

'It's just a disgusting, vile act ... that lasted for a long, sustained period of time where she pled for her life and he at no point in time showed any mercy.'

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani said the home had a security camera that captured the lethal attack on Christin Hamilton by the hands of her 29-year-old son.

"I can only imagine what she had to go through to find her mother in the state that she was found," Limani said. "It's a horrific thing for what the victim had to go through, and it's disgusting to watch."

Police said the beating lasted for over an hour.

Neither of Hamilton's neighbors or her daughter asleep in the home heard her cries for help.

"It's just a disgusting, vile act that he committed against his mother that lasted for a long, sustained period of time where she pled for her life and he at no point in time showed any mercy," Limani said.

He said that Hamilton had been wearing a robe and her son ripped it off of her.

"She went through hell for over an hour, and it was at the hands of her son," Limani added.

The son, Jakob Korber, changed his clothes after the attack and walked away to sleep in a nearby field, police said.

At about 5 p.m., Korber was seen walking nearby, and he was arrested by police.

He allegedly told police that if his mother was dead, he was the one who killed her.

"I would say that there is a small part of remorse being conveyed during the subsequent interview," Limani added. "But it lasted for over an hour. At some point in time, you could have stopped. And that's not what happened."

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A police press release said Korber used his hands, his feet, and objects on the front porch to assault his mother.

The family faced another horrific tragedy recently. In March, 16-year-old Kylee Korber was killed in a crash involving three other Yough High School students. She was the sister to Jakob Korber.

Korber was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bail. He could face additional charges based on the results of the investigation.

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