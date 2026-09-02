Hysterical Bluesky leftists say watching newest Harry Potter series is 'genocidal'

While many Harry Potter fans are preparing for the latest rendition of the fabulously popular "Harry Potter" fantasy franchise, liberals on Bluesky are raging at anyone who might stab the transgender movement in the back.

Many have turned against the series after author J.K. Rowling unapologetically defended women's rights against the interests of the transgender agenda.

'F**k that hateful witch i wouldn't piss on her if she was on fire.'

On Bluesky, the left-wing alternative to the X social media platform, the activists are especially vicious against Rowling. The boycott calls centered around a screed at the Verge claiming Rowling was using her wealth to erase trans people "from existence."

"Supporting this genocidal bulls**t in a world with 1,345,869,098 other TV shows you haven’t watched yet is unnecessary and harmful," read one response.

"Rowling is a fascist and supporting her show enables it to continue," replied another critic.

"Oppressing a micro-minority from position of power to try and stay relative in an attention economy. A group posing no threat to you or society," said another detractor.

"The unaffected cis people clinging onto their emotional support franchise like the last drop of heroin in a needle is crazy," said another critic.

"The average [Harry Potter] fan would rather push us into a woodchipper than give it up."

"F**k that hateful witch i wouldn't piss on her if she was on fire," said another critic. "I'm definitely not watching that s**t."

"I’m keeping a list of the HBO Harry Potter actors just so I can never watch their s**t ever again. F**k all of them. Make that show poisonous and career-destroying, just like their hateful hearts," said one in response to the HBO trailer.

Another critic called the series fundamentally bad because it's "classist, racist, pro-slavery, pro-cop, regressive, anti-revolutionary."

RELATED: JK Rowling goes scorched-earth on Emma Watson's privileged woke activism: 'She's ignorant'

Rowling has faced the criticism on social media with re-energized attacks on the transgender agenda. She has also had to distance herself from some of the Harry Potter film actors over the issue.

"Men defining what a woman is, what women should and shouldn’t fear, what women should and shouldn’t say, what rights women should be fine with giving up and, of course, what constitutes ‘real’ misogyny: get a bloody mirror," Rowling posted in 2023.

"That’s real misogyny, looking right back at you," she added.

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