'Working hard to get the Arab Vote': Trump's hijab jab sends Hochul into a rage

The governor of New York is lashing out at the president and accusing him of Islamophobia after he criticized her for wearing a hijab at a Muslim event.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at the Islamic Cultural Center of New York on Friday, and video from the event showed her covering her head in observance with traditional Islamic customs.

'The whole thing is CRAZY!'

President Donald Trump mocked Hochul Tuesday in a post on Truth Social.

"Kathy Hochul, considered the Worst Governor in the Country, in a recent picture working hard to get the Arab Vote, even though they can’t stand her!" he wrote. "Congestion Pricing in Manhattan is hurting her with everybody, but especially the people for whom she wears the hijab. The whole thing is CRAZY!"

The president referred to a policy of taxing drivers in Manhattan at the busiest traffic times in order to reduce traffic.

The governor lashed out at the president and his supporters in response.

"I was a guest in a Muslim house of worship and showed respect for the people who welcomed me," she wrote Tuesday. "That used to be standard in this country before you came along. I’ll never apologize for treating people of any faith with dignity, no matter how Islamophobic you and your enablers are."

Others pounced on the opportunity to ridicule Hochul.

"You stand with the oppressors of women — no one forced you to wear the garment that millions of women worldwide get murdered for not wearing. You are just disgusting Kathy," responded Ellie Cohanim of the U.S. mission to the U.N.

"Democrats will bend the knee to political Islam while pretending its most hardline values don’t contradict everything they claim to stand for. Women’s rights. Gay rights. Free speech. Religious freedom. The irony is unbelievable," replied online commentator Liz Benichou.

"That’s not respect that’s a surrender of women’s rights, how dare you? When women are stoned to death when they take it off?" read the response from one X user.

"New York Governor Kathy Hochul identifies as a feminist – yet she has no problem submitting to Islam when it is politically advantageous," responded Patrick Casey.

"The left's coalition might seem incoherent, but it makes sense when you recognize that it's united by hatred of our civilization," he added.

Others noted that Hochul's appearance at the Islamic center occurred just a few days before the 25th commemoration of the 9/11 Islamic terror attacks.

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A Hochul spokesperson said she "has enormous respect for all the families who lost loved ones on 9/11, which is why she will proudly stand alongside them at this year’s commemoration."

The spokesperson added, "Make no mistake: Muslim New Yorkers, like people from every walk of life, served as first responders and helped unite the city in the aftermath of 9/11. The Governor knows we can respect these families while being clear that Islamophobia has no place in New York."

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