Now presenting 'misogynoir' — the Democrats' latest reason it’s never their fault

Democrats have never run out of ways to cast themselves as victims — and according to BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, it's only getting worse.

“Democrats and liberals, they’re just always victims. They are just always the victims in life. Nothing is ever good enough. They always have to complain that they’re oppressed. Someone is oppressing them,” she says.

“And I’d like to introduce you at this point to Representative Maxwell Frost, a Democrat from Florida,” she adds, playing a clip of Frost from a Jubilee debate.

“I don’t have a ton of money in a bank account when I decided to run for office, so I had to hustle and make ends meet, which is the thing that you are all telling Gen Z,” Frost said, arguing that the American dream is out of reach.

“That’s the American dream,” his opponent, wearing a patriotic headband, interjected.

“You lived it,” he added, before clapping along with the rest of the Jubilee debaters.

Frost then denied that it was the “American dream.”

“The American dream isn’t driving Uber to barely make ends meet. The American dream is upward mobility and being able to have success,” he argued.

“You went from driving an Uber to being a politician,” his opponent said, dumbfounded. “Is that upward?”

“That sounds pretty upward to me. A lot of upward mobility in the change from driving Uber to a representative in Congress. But then again, I’m not a Democrat,” Gonzales comments.

But it gets worse, as the next clip Gonzales plays features MS NOW’s Eugene Daniels, who used a new leftist term to describe the racism and sexism Jasmine Crockett supposedly faced in her run, and loss, for the Texas Senate.

“I think what was really interesting about this primary in particular in Texas was that the nastiness online bled into the nastiness on the ground,” he began.

“Usually it’s like, you know, the internet is not real life, which I believe typically when it comes to politics, like a lot of people yelling about everything, but somehow in Texas it became a part of the actual campaign on the ground,” he continued.

“And so there was some racism online, a lot of racism, a lot of sexism, a lot of misogynoir, which is a connection of both of those things against her,” he added.

“What? ‘Misogynoir'? What are you? You just made that up, sir. That is not a term,” Gonzales says.

“That’s how bad it’s gotten. That is how bad the Democrat Party has gotten. There is no floor,” she adds.

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