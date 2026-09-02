'It would be "hotter" than ever before': Trump teases new name for Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has joked about possibly renaming another natural feature after recently declaring that Lake Ontario would be henceforth known as "Lake America."

On Wednesday, the official account for the Trump White House posted a statement from the president offering a new name for the Strait of Hormuz.

'We hit them very hard last night. We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz.'

"Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be 'hotter' than ever before!" the quote read.

The post added an image of the strait with the president's name.

The strait is a pivotal choke point through which 20% of global petroleum liquids travel. The trade route has been significantly disrupted since February when the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran began.

Trump has said that it has been reopened, but Iranian officials dispute that claim.

An Axios report documented efforts by the U.S. military to reduce the threat from Iran on oil tankers while secretly helping transport through a southern channel near Oman.

"That sucker is open. The Iranian response is very mild," said Trump to Axios. "They don't want us to go back at them. That's the whole ball game. The rest doesn't matter."

Reopening the strait would help calm spiking gas prices and ease inflation woes just ahead of the midterm elections, where Democrats hope to seize control of Congress.

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The president also announced Wednesday that the military has struck at Iran's military overnight.

"We hit them very hard last night. We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz," he said at the White House to reporters. "It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want."

The president renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" shortly after retaking office during a feud with Mexico's leadership about tariffs and the illicit drug trade into the U.S.

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