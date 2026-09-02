HBO star declares USA is suffering without Kamala Harris: 'Consequences of not trusting a black woman'

HBO actor J. Alphonse Nicholson made it clear he would rather have Kamala Harris as president, but his reasoning is likely to confuse his fans.

Nicholson stars as the father of a superhero in "Lanterns," an HBO series about the Green Lantern. Nicholson plays John Sr., the father of John Stewart, a character who first appeared in comic books in the early 1970s.

'I think this show hits it home that this black woman is the reason why this young man goes where he needs to go.'

Kamala corps

Appearing on the podcast titled "Frankie Finds," which airs on a channel that focuses heavily on race, the show began with an unironic discussion of how many black people were in the latest episode of "Lanterns."

"It was the most black people I've ever seen on a screener," the host stated.

"I think it's so interesting that you say it's such a black show, because I don't think people think of blackness when they consider the Green Lanterns and the Green Lantern corps," the host said.

Among the discussion's 50+ mentions of being black was Nicholson saying what he thinks one of the core themes of his show is: "I think this show hits it home that this black woman is the reason why this young man goes where he needs to go," he began.

The North Carolina native then pondered what it would be like if former Vice President Harris had won the 2024 election.

"Could you imagine where we would be right now if Kamala got up in there, dog?" Nicholson continued. "Could you imagine how it would've been? It'd be a lot different. So we're experiencing the consequences of not trusting a black woman," the actor added.

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Call from the fun police

Not only should the population be unilaterally "trusting a black woman," according to Nicholson, but the same can be said for how to get a great superhero.

"And now we have this show ... that can kind of tell you how great it could be and how great of a superhero we can create and have — if you trust a black woman. It's really dope."

The bizarre discussion of "Lanterns" circled back to race frequently, but the 36-year-old seemed more hesitant than his host to relate everything to being black.

This is not the first time Nicholson has been in the headlines for some of his off-screen content. In 2022, the actor issued an apology following his participation in a skit based on one of his recurring characters.

Nicholson played a character named Lil' Murda for 18 episodes on the show "P-Valley," a show about strippers whose title stands for exactly what you think it does.

Nicholson's character was a closeted homosexual, and when he made a comedy sketch with some of his friends about that fact, he got a call from the fun police.

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Paras Griffin/WireImage/Getty Images

Murda one

Nicholson explained that the bit was his two friends did not want to smoke with him in real life because the character he played was gay, but that apparently went too far.

"The skit, I was told, was to be done to make fun of the rumors and the ignorance that people surround myself, and the character, and me having my own strain, and people maybe not wanting to smoke with me because of the character that I play on Lil' Murda," he said in a video on X.

"And so we're picking fun at the ignorance and the ignorance of those people that make fun and create those situations," Nicholson stated, before adding that he learned that "you can't make fun of ignorance."

The strange statement led to an apology to his loved ones and his "family in the LGBT community."

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