Glenn Beck: If the GOP found the checkbook to stop Paxton, it better find it to beat Talarico

The Texas Senate election is two months away, and progressive Democrat James Talarico is significantly outraising Republican nominee and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. That’s not because Republicans are broke, though. On the contrary, the Senate Leadership Fund and its allied groups just announced a record $500 million war chest for this cycle. MAGA Inc., President Trump’s super PAC, has another $400 million at its disposal.

But almost none of the money is going to the Texas Senate race — a dead heat in the largest Republican state in the country.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is both frustrated and concerned.

“Republicans spent more than $120 million in Texas and most of it aimed at [Paxton], who is now the nominee,” he says, “so they spent all kinds of money going against him.”

“The money exists. They found it in March. They found it in May. They found it to run against him. But now, 'We just — where did we put our checkbook? We can't find it,”’ he continues.

Even though Talarico has outraised Paxton by millions of dollars and some polling shows the Democrat ahead, the two PACs still will not spend in Texas.

Perhaps “too many Texans have taken Texas being red for granted for too long,” Glenn posits.

His speculation lines up with the Senate Leadership Fund’s own explanation for why it won’t spend money on Texas.

“This is their argument. Maine and North Carolina, they have to defend. Georgia and Michigan, they got to take. A dollar spent in Texas is a dollar not spent in Maine, and Texas has been safe since, you know, before half the staffers were born, so you don't buy flood insurance on a hill,” Glenn explains.

But Texas, he argues, isn’t the lofty hill they think it is.

“[Texas] is no longer a mountain. … You lose Texas, and there's no combination of Maine and Michigan that gets you a majority. It stops being a map and becomes a hole,” says Glenn.

But he believes that this justification is likely a front to conceal the “real reason” Paxton’s campaign hasn’t been funded: “They don’t like him.”

“Fine, [but] what’s the alternative?” he asks.

Even if Talarico or other Democrat candidates aren’t full-blown Marxists, “their party is,” he emphasizes.

“Those Democrats that are holding the line for free market or anything else that you actually believe in in Texas, you see how they're eaten. They're absolutely eaten by the Marxists.”

Glenn acknowledges that Paxton is indeed scandal-ridden, but the time to oust him has passed.

“You spent $120 million making that argument in the most expensive primary in the history of this country, and Republican voters in Texas answered you 64 to 36. … You've had the trial. You gave it to the jury. The jury came back. Stop rejecting the jury's verdict,” he says.

To hear more, watch the video above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.