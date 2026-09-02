100 million stolen American IDs just popped up online — including this Trump official's

Almost nothing is scarier than finding out your privacy has been breached.

One tech reporter found out in the worst way possible.

'We have been continuously exfiltrating new data for over a year into our private database.'

Writer Brian Krebs says he was alerted by a source on Monday that his driver's license had found its way onto the dark web. Even worse, it was being given away as a free sample.

The source told Krebs that a service called Nexus was being advertised on a Russian cybercrime forum, Exploit, which was offering access to digital scans of IDs from an unthinkable number of people in North America.

Krebs wrote, "The source brought it to my attention because the proprietor of this identity theft service offered my Virginia drivers license as a free sample in their initial sales thread on Exploit."

The identity theft archive allegedly contained more than 153 million driver's licenses from North America, along with other identity documents that push the number of stolen IDs to more than 170 million.

After cross-referencing the dates and times listed on the documents of his colleagues, the reporter established that the images were likely being taken from a widely used verification company in Louisiana.

The accused website, idscan.net, told the outlet it was investigating the matter, but "was not able to share any additional information."

The ID of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth allegedly appeared on the website, too, with a price tag of $100 to "purchase" the record.

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Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

"We have been continuously exfiltrating new data for over a year into our private database,' Nexus reportedly wrote. "Records are available to preview before purchase with pertinent information redacted. Customer photos are displayed if available."

Other stolen data on the website purportedly included travel documents, medical cards, marijuana dispensary cards, and more.

Some records had their source as "CDL," likely commercial driver's license, and "CAC," which could refer to government ID cards for Common Access.

Nexus claimed the images were coming from an active breach at a "major identify verification company" that has multiple Fortune 500 companies as customers.

Krebs said his page on the website included six images files, which consisted of infrared and ultraviolet versions of his license. The date and time stamp corresponded to a flight he took in 2025.

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Sonja Flemming/CBS/Getty Images

The report further stated that the FBI's New Orleans field office had launched an investigation into the source of the images.

Blaze Media reached out to the FBI national press office and the New Orleans office to verify the existence of an investigation into the matter, but neither replied.

The website in question appeared to have been taken down since reports circulated.

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