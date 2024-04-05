Mom turns in teen sons who allegedly shot at cop: 'I don't play no games'

Two teenage boys are in custody, charged with a serious crime, thanks to a principled mom who wants her children held accountable for their actions.

Around 4:30 on Tuesday morning, a police officer attempted to pull over a red vehicle with no lights for driving erratically down the interstate near Holly Springs, Mississippi, about 40 miles southeast of Memphis, Tennessee. Rather than comply, an individual inside the red vehicle fired two shots at the officer, striking the police cruiser once. The officer, thankfully, was not injured in the incident.

"It was dangerous for the officers and any other pedestrian and anyone that was on that interstate at that time," said Holly Springs police Chief Darryl Bowens. "That was a very dangerous situation."

A Marshall County deputy later spotted the red vehicle and reported seeing suspects abandon the car and then run into the woods. The suspects' images were soon afterward captured on a Ring home camera.

Police released those images to the public and by Wednesday morning, barely 24 hours after the shooting, had received a tip from a reliable source: the boys' mother. The woman, who did not want her identity revealed, claimed she saw the pictures and immediately recognized the suspects as her 17- and 18-year-old sons.

"I was like, 'Are you serious? Oh, hell no,'" she said. She then marched her sons over to the police station.

"I don't play no games with them," she continued. "If you're going to do the crime, you're going to do the time — plain and simple."

Despite the apparently damning evidence against them, the boys insisted to their mother that they were not involved in the shooting. She told WMC that the allegations against them are "very shocking" and she hopes they will be exonerated. "My child does not get in trouble. He don’t bother nobody. They don’t do nothing. All they do is play games. This is very new," she said.



The boys, whose names have not been released, have been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer. Police have also interviewed a third person of interest in the case but have not charged him.

