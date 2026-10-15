MS Now reporter tries to cover for Ilhan Omar — and accidentally makes the case for mass deportation

Ken Dilanian of MS Now probably didn't think he'd inadvertently make the case for mass deportation at the progressive news channel, but that is what happened Wednesday.

Dilanian and others were discussing the targeted raid on Monday of the Washington, D.C., residence of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) by Homeland Security Investigations.

'You would find a lot of cases, perhaps, where people fudged facts, where things weren't all as they were represented.'

"There's obviously a pattern here, and it would be crazy not to address the pattern and fit her into the context. But again, we have not seen the underlying evidence," host Katy Tur said.

"Why her D.C. home? If it is about immigration and fraud on paperwork, why the D.C. home?" she asked.

Dilanian responded that they could only speculate on the evidence in the case at this point in the investigation before he offered a curious defense.

"I think the larger issue is, we all know that if you scrutinize every refugee case, everybody who came here as a refugee and then became naturalized, and you went through that with a fine-tooth comb, you would find a lot of cases, perhaps, where people fudged facts, where things weren't all as they were represented," he said.

Video of Dilanian's comments were posted to social media, where many noted that fudging facts on an asylum application is grounds for deportation.

He went on to muse about the possibility that the Trump administration was weaponizing the government against Omar because she's an outspoken opponent of his policies.

"The question here is, the federal government has a limited amount of resources. Where are they directing those investigative resources? Are they doing it in a fair way or a vindictive way?" he added.

"That's, I think, what's really at the heart of the case: Is this on the level, or are they doing this because it's an outspoken critic of the president who's been targeted by right-wing conspiracy theories for more than a decade?" Dilanian concluded.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar hit with yet ANOTHER investigation — this time from Jeanine Pirro

The progressive congresswoman responded to the raid in a post on social media.

"Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation," Omar wrote.

"I will not be silenced," she concluded.

Omar is also being investigated over her financial disclosures, according to District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!