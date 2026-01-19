Musk drops $10 million to help MAGA candidate replace 'trash Trump' Mitch McConnell

The richest man in the world has made a hefty donation to a pro-Trump Republican looking to take over the Kentucky U.S. Senate seat occupied by Mitch McConnell for 40 years, Axios has reported..

Last week, billionaire businessman Elon Musk donated $10 million to the Fight for Kentucky super PAC, which supports the candidacy of Nate Morris, founder of waste and recycling giant Rubicon.

Morris has billed himself as a MAGA warrior and the antithesis of McConnell. In a scathing campaign video titled "Garbage Day," Morris suggests that McConnell is a "trash Trump" "career politician" who has been "dumping" on Americans and Kentuckians in particular for decades.

"We've let the garbage pile up in Washington, D.C., for far too long. I'm running for Senate to help President Trump clean up the mess," Morris states in the ad.

McConnell announced last February that he would not seek an eighth term.

Axios implied that the Musk-Morris connection may have come about because of Vice President JD Vance, whom the outlet described as "close to" Musk and a "personal friend" to Morris.

Axios also indicated that Musk's massive donation is a sign that he intends to use his wealth in support of Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

Morris did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment but did retweet a post about the Axios report. Requests for comment sent to Musk's various businesses received no response.

The Axios report did not include a statement from Morris or Musk.

Thus far, President Donald Trump has not endorsed any candidate in the race. In his campaign video, Morris characterizes other Republicans running for the seat — Congressman Andy Barr and former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron — as McConnell's "puppets."

Several Democrats have tossed their hats into the ring, including Amy McGrath, who was trounced by McConnell in 2020. However, whoever prevails in the Republican primary is expected to win the general election in November.

