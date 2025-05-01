Elon Musk accuses Wall Street Journal of 'extremely bad breach of ethics' over report Tesla is searching to replace him

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk excoriated the Wall Street Journal over an article that made allegedly false claims that Tesla was looking to replace him as CEO.

The Journal claimed that the electric vehicle company had been searching for a new CEO and that the board told Musk he needed to spend more time at the company to reassure investors as well as the public.

On Wednesday, Musk vehemently denied the claims about his company.

"It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the @WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors!" wrote Musk on the X platform, which he also owns.

He included a statement from Robyn Denholm, the chair of the board of directors at Tesla Motors, denying the report.

"Earlier today, there was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company," read the statement.

"This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published)," she added. "The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the Board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead."

The Journal denied the claims of misreporting through a statement made by a spokesperson to CNN.

"We stand by our reporting. Tesla was given the opportunity to provide a statement before publication, which they did not do," said the spokesperson.

Tesla has been targeted by protests and demonstrations from leftists who want to damage his companies over his involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency for the Trump administration. Some of these protests have veered into violence that includes vandalism, gunshots, and arson.

Musk has recently said that he would decrease his attention to the DOGE and attend to his companies, which have lost a massive amount of stock market value.

