NAACP deletes tweet on gun control after getting embarrassed by online ridicule from both sides

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was forced to delete a tweet on gun control after it was roundly mocked and ridiculed online by critics on both sides of the aisles.

The official social media account of the NAACP tried to make a quip about gun control on Wednesday and faced immediate mockery.

The account was responded to legislation signed by President Joe Biden to force the parent company of TikTok to sell off the platform or shut down over Chinese spying concerns.

"A TikTok ban before gun reform is wild," the account responded on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In fact, Biden had signed legislation imposing new gun restrictions in 2022 after a shooting in Texas and another in Buffalo, New York. Many on social media slammed the NAACP for the egregious error.

"Tweeting before googling is wild," read one response.

"What intern yall have tweeting this? There was a gun reform law signed into law by the Biden administration. The first one signed by any president in over 30 years. This isn’t that hard to find out," replied another account.

"One reason Trump may win again (and has apparently made inroads with alot of Black & Brown voters) is because too many great organizations seem more focused on Twitter clout than being honest & accurate with voters. This is such a profoundly irresponsible tweet," read another response from the left.

"Social media manager for the NAACP spreading misinformation about the administration? again, use the SAME INTERNET you are about to say dumb s*** on, to look up what you are talking about, so that you do not say dumb s***," said another angry user.



Others mocked the account for mischaracterizing the bill as a total ban on TikTok.

"A coordinated disinformation campaign by TikTok that is being parroted by influential organizations like @NAACP This further proves how easy America is to manipulate by a foreign power that controls the algorithm," read one response.

"An organization allegedly dedicated to Black empowerment advocating to strip Black Americans of their second amendment rights is also wild," said podcaster Rob Smith.

By Thursday, the NAACP deleted the misleading missive.

