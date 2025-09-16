Nancy Mace calls on Congress to strip Ilhan Omar of her committees over outrageous insult to Charlie Kirk

Outrage over comments about Charlie Kirk in a video shared by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota may lead to her being stripped of her congressional committee assignments.

The video criticized the conservative response to Kirk's death and blamed the rhetoric on the right for creating the circumstances that led to his assassination. Omar reposted the video from her account on the X social media platform, according to screenshots captured online.

'Its [sic] dangerous, disgraceful, and beneath the United States Congress. She must be stripped of every committee assignment. No excuses.'

"Kirk was a reprehensible human being ... a stochastic terrorist," said the commentator on the video. "With his last dying words, he was spewing racist dog whistles. Charlie Kirk was Dr. Frankenstein, and his monster shot him through the neck."

In response, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said she would file a motion to punish Omar.

"Ilhan Omar has shown us exactly who she is: she defends political violence and refuses to condemn the loss of innocent lives when it doesn’t suit her agenda, even the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk," she wrote on social media Monday.

"Its [sic] dangerous, disgraceful, and beneath the United States Congress," Mace added. "She must be stripped of every committee assignment. No excuses."



Omar responded to criticism related to a separate video where she criticized Kirk.

"While I disagreed with Charlie Kirk vehemently about his rhetoric, my heart breaks for his wife and children. I don’t wish violence on anyone. My faith teaches me the power of peace, empathy, and compassion," she posted on Thursday.

"Right-wing accounts trying to spin a false story when I condemned his murder multiple times is fitting for their agenda to villainize the left to hide from the fact that Donald Trump gins up hate on a daily basis," she added.

Omar also appeared to reference the effort in an oblique message on social media Tuesday.

"To those claiming they're for free speech while punishing and silencing those for exercising that right: You're not pro-free speech," she posted.

If the censure motion is successful, Omar would lose her seats on the House Education and Workforce Committee and the House Budget Committee.

