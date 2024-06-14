'How do you draw a pride flag?': NASA shares composite Pride flag graphic while promoting Pride Month

As various federal government entities celebrate Pride Month in June, the "NASA Sun & Space" X account shared a post that featured a Pride flag graphic composed of snippets of NASA imagery.

"How do you draw a pride flag?" the post reads. "With SCIENCE! This flag is a composite of NASA imagery of phenomena from Earth and far, far beyond it."

'There's space for everyone — all genders and orientations — in exploration and discovery.'

Other posts explain the composition of the graphic. For example, one tweet indicates that the brown section of the flag graphic is actually an image of "Swirling storms in Jupiter's North Temperate Belt" that was "Taken on 10/16/2021 by Juno's JunoCam on the spacecraft's 37th close flyby," while another post indicates that the green section shows an image of "Algal blooms on California's Clear Lake" that was "Taken 05/15/2024 by Landsat 9's Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) in natural color." (See the graphic here.)

Earlier this month, the space agency trumpeted the news that a Pride flag had been hoisted at its Ames Research Center.

"For the first time, we have raised the Intersex Progress Pride Flag at a NASA center to commemorate #PrideMonth," NASA Ames tweeted.

On June 1, the main NASA X account posted, "As we mark the start of #PrideMonth, we're reflecting on how far we've come while recognizing the work still to be done. There's space for everyone — all genders and orientations — in exploration and discovery."

NASA appended a tweet that reads, "The diversity of our NASA team is what brings different perspectives to our missions, and we celebrate and share their stories. To protect our people from personal attacks, we have decided to limit comments on this post."

