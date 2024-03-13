Community rallies around local butcher shop sued for 'nuisance' after resident complains of meat-cooking smells

An east Nashville woman is suing a local butcher shop after she said it has become a "nuisance" for producing odors from cooking, ash, charred wood, and more.

The business is Roy's Meat Services, which opened in 2015 and serves as a "convenience store, butcher shop, restaurant, and community gathering" spot, according to a fundraiser for the business' legal fees.

Natalie Castillo, on the other hand, bought the property next to the butcher shop in 2021, according to WKRN, and said the property has become bothersome by conducting meat-related activities and even encroaching on her property.

Castillo claimed in a 2023 lawsuit that the business had built a shed and a concrete pad that crossed onto her property by more than a foot-and-a-half. On the concrete pad, Castillo alleges, is where "ash, charred wood and cigarette ends" fall on her property when meat is cooked.

The plaintiff also complained that meat smoking has caused debris and smoke to waft inside her home, with attorneys stating that she has had to "intensify her asthma regimen due to the constant smoke exposure."

As WZTV Nashville reported, a GoFundMe campaign was started for the butcher shop to assist with legal fees that Roy's says has already surpassed $20,000.

"Roy Meat Service’s new neighbor expressed belief that RMS is a 'nuisance,' with the smell of meat cooking," the fundraiser described.

It continued that there have been 46 complaints filed against the business to city and state agencies about alleged property code violations. The complaints included "concerns" about the establishment's fencing, lighting, and junk that is stored on the property.

"Roy Meat Service has shown us what it means to be a pillar in your community. Now it is time to show our appreciation for all they have contributed over the years," the fundraiser added.

Despite Castillo's claim that she cannot open her windows or do anything outside on her property for eight to 10 hour periods due to the smoke, the community has rallied around Roy's and encouraged others to help.

"I think it’s very unfair to them to have to do that. You know they’ve had this business. They do things for the community and for people to just come in and put them through that is just wrong," said longtime customer Janice McCormick.

"My heart’s out for them. I mean that’s probably a lot of stress, emotional and financial, so I fully support them and what they’re doing," added local small business owner Laura Lemon.

The butcher's owner, Jeff Roy, declined interviews and comments due to the pending lawsuit; Castillo's lawyers have also not returned requests for comment from Fox 17.

At the time of this writing, the fundraiser has garnered over $32,000 in donations.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

