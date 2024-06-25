'I don't see a problem': Dutch soccer player Nathan Ake defends Netherlands fans accused of blackface

An active Dutch soccer player stood up for three fans who were impersonating an iconic player and were accused of doing "blackface" in the process.

During a game against Poland at the 2024 UEFA European Championships, three fans of the Netherlands painted their faces and wore wigs to imitate the look of former player Ruud Gullit, an iconic figure in Dutch soccer who was on the 1988 team that won the same tournament.

The three men were criticized online for their portrayals of the soccer legend, with many subsequent media articles publicizing the appearance.

However, the fans have not faced condemnation from the Dutch team with at least one of the players coming to their defense.

Defender Nathan Ake, who also plays for one of the top teams in the world at Manchester City, was asked by a reporter to address the controversy during a recent press conference.

"[The] community has become quite angry about a number of lookalikes of Ruud Gullit with shoe polish on their face. What is your opinion about it, and especially Nathan who is often seen as a [look alike]," the reporter stated. Ake explained that the gesture didn't bother him.



"I don't see a problem," Ake said, according to SportBible. "Can I be honest here? These topics are getting out of hand, we should be allowing things like this to happen."

"Ruud Gullit already said he finds it an honor too. Let's stop making a problem out of things like this," Ake added.



Manager Ronald Koeman simply stated, "Yes, I agree."

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Gullit himself said, "I actually feel honored," in reference to the fans.

One of those fans was identified as Bart van de Ven; he was asked about the reactions his costume had garnered.

"Maybe I made a mistake or it's a blind spot," he said, according to Dutch News. The fan noted he wouldn't be dressing up any longer due to the reactions he got online, despite allegedly wearing the same costume at many major tournaments.

"The last thing I want to do is hurt people and that's why I've decided to stop."



"I've had a lot of really nice responses as well, but clearly there is a group who feel differently," he continued.

"I have to respect that and listen to it. The last thing I want is for people to have a certain unpleasant association with my act," he said, referring to blackface.

