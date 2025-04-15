New York City Council sues to shield illegal aliens from ICE's return to Rikers Island

The New York City Council filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Mayor Eric Adams (D) to prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement from returning to Rikers Island.

Last week, Adams' first deputy mayor, Randy Mastro, issued an executive order allowing ICE to occupy office space at Rikers Island, the site of a prison managed by the city's Department of Correction.

'While we will review the lawsuit, this one seems baseless and contrary to the public interest in protecting New Yorkers from violent criminals.'

ICE was previously booted from the area in 2014 after then-Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) formalized New York City's sanctuary policy protecting illegal aliens ultimately at the expense of public safety.

Mastro's action indicated that there is a "critical" need for federal law enforcement officers' presence on the island to enable them to share intelligence with the DOC and the New York Police Department, particularly to curb "criminal gang activity."

The order stated, "The safety of the City of New York has been jeopardized by violent transnational gangs and criminal enterprises — including transnational gangs such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua — that have been designated by federal authorities as foreign terrorist organizations."

"There is historical precedent for federal law enforcement authorities to have office space and personnel on Rikers Island as recently as a decade ago," it read.

Adams' administration noted that ICE's return to Rikers Island would not conflict with the city's sanctuary laws because it allows the agency to coordinate only on criminal investigations and not civil matters.

The council's lawsuit argues that Mastro lacked the authority to issue the order, further citing that he failed to first complete a "meaningful independent analysis."

Additionally, the council claims that the action was tied to an alleged "corrupt bargain" between Adams and the Trump administration to have the criminal case against him dropped. Adams and the White House have denied any allegations of a quid pro quo.

"The 'purchase price' — which was agreed to in advance and is now being proffered — is the safety and well-being of immigrant communities and all New Yorkers whose rights are protected by our city's prized sanctuary law," the lawsuit reads.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who is running against Mayor Adams in the upcoming election, stated, "Once again, this City Council is standing firm to protect the rights and safety of all New Yorkers against attacks by the Trump administration — because the city's mayor won't stop placing his own personal interests ahead of the people of our city."

"New York cannot afford its mayor colluding with the Trump administration to violate the law, and this lawsuit looks to the court to uphold the basic standard of democracy, even if our mayor won't," she added.

Kayla Mamelak Altus, a spokesperson for the mayor, told the Gothamist that Mastro's executive action "is expressly authorized by New York City's local laws — the very laws enacted by the City Council."

She noted that Mastro "independently concluded that a federal presence at Rikers to conduct federal criminal investigations is in New York City's best interest and protects public safety, particularly in our ongoing efforts to target violent transnational gangs now present in our city, including those designated as terrorist organizations."

"While we will review the lawsuit, this one seems baseless and contrary to the public interest in protecting New Yorkers from violent criminals," Mamelak Altus added.