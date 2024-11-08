Philly clinician reportedly fired for heinous pregnancy comment about Trump supporters on social media

A physician's assistant in Pennsylvania has found out about the perils of making emotional posts on social media after losing an election.

Online sleuths tracked down the Philadelphia employer of Nicole M. Hart, who allegedly wished harm upon the daughters of women who voted for President-elect Donald Trump. After people bombarded the employer, Jefferson Health, with comments, Hart was reportedly fired from her position.

'You *will* be outted by thousands of us. Tread Lightly.'

"To every woman that voted for Trump, I hope your daughter has an ectopic pregnancy," Hart allegedly posted on social media after the election.

Ectopic pregnancies occur when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, usually in the fallopian tube. They can be life-threatening and have become the focus of left-wing abortion activists. Such activists falsely claim that abortion bans do not allow women with ectopic pregnancies to get the care they need, putting women's lives at risk.

Screenshots of Hart's heinous alleged message were circulated widely on social media.

"These people’s brains have been so manipulated that they are a danger to society. Take her off the streets," read one response. "Let this be notice to any other doctor, nurse, or medical professional. You took a Hippocratic Oath to not harm people. You *will* be outted by thousands of us. Tread Lightly."

According to a video posted by the popular Libs of TikTok account, Jefferson Health said in an email that Hart was no longer employed at the facility.

"Well, that happened fast. There are consequences to your actions, Nicole. Hopefully now you've realized that," said Chaya Raichik, the woman behind Libs of TikTok.

Trump soundly defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, and Republicans flipped the U.S. Senate. The fate of the U.S. House of Representatives is still to be decided, but many believe it will end up also going Republican.

