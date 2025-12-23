New Jersey nutcase kills man with bow and arrow, then barricades himself in home that bursts into flames, police say

The bizarre chain of events that unfolded Saturday began at about 7 p.m. when police responded to a report of a man who had been shot with a "pointed object" in the city of Kearny.

When they arrived near the intersection of Kearny Avenue and Johnston Avenue, they found a man who had been shot with a bow and arrow and had died as a result of his injuries, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

'I thought he was sleeping. ... That's when I saw the arrow in his back.'

One of the people who saw the man and called police was John Kalicki. He said the man was lying in front of a liquor and grocery store.

"When I first came here, he was laying there, and it sounded like he was snoring," he said. "I thought he was sleeping. Then, when I came out the second time, he wasn't snoring or nothing. That's when I saw the arrow in his back."

Police identified a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a two-story home on Kearny Avenue.

The standoff lasted into Sunday, with police calling on the SWAT team to try to get him out. Neighbors were told to shelter in place while they negotiated.

"I heard the guy yelling out, 'I can't come out!' or 'I can't do that!' and then they were like, 'Come out. We're here to help you,'" said Rebecca Szymanski, who witnessed the incident.

At about 5 in the morning on Sunday, flames broke out at the home, and some of the neighbors were evacuated.

When the suspect finally came out of the home at about 1 p.m., he was armed with knives and was taken into custody.

A family member identified the victim as Pablo Criollo of Harrison. The family set up a GoFundMe account to help them with burial expenses.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Oscar Feijoo, and he faces murder, weapons, and arson charges. Other charges are expected as well.

One of the man's neighbors, named Anna Christina, said that she had threatened to call police on the man over him throwing rocks into her back yard.

"And one day I say to him, 'Please don't do this, because if you do I'm going to call the police,' and he got mad at me," she said.

