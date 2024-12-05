New Jersey town reverses course after residents rage against ban on Constitution and US flag at hearings

Officials of a New Jersey town now say that a ban on "props" at public comments during hearings does not apply to the Constitution and U.S. flags after the issue led to nationwide outrage and controversy.

As Blaze Media previously reported, Edison Township made national headlines when a man was escorted by police out of a hearing for carrying a small American flag while arguing against the decorum ban. While the ban doesn't mention the Constitution or flags, township officials claimed that both fell under the designation of "props" banned during comments made at council hearings.

'We are all proud Americans who believe in the principles, morals, and values the American flag represents.'

On Tuesday, the council changed their minds.

Township Council President Nishith Patel apologized and claimed that the uproar was a misunderstanding.

"Let me be very clear, the Edison Council has never, nor will we ever, ban the American flag from our public meetings," Patel said, a week after kicking a man out of a hearing over his small American flag.

"Our nation's flag as well as our state’s flag are both prominently and honorably displayed in our council chamber. We proudly and humbly begin each council meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance to our flag, reaffirming our commitment and loyalty to our country and the history and values upon which it stands," he added.

Mayor Sam Joshi reiterated the point.

“Our nation’s flag has never, ever been banned, nor will it ever be banned in our municipal complex or any government building that we solely operate. We are all proud Americans who believe in the principles, morals, and values the American flag represents," he said.

However, the decorum ban is still in place. Officials simply say now that it does not apply to the Constitution or U.S. flag.

Council members who were opposed to the ban said Patel clearly meant to include flags under the rule.

"I was there in the room. It was very apparent that he [Patel] banned the flag as a prop if you were holding it," said Councilwoman Margot Harris.

Edison is in Middlesex County, which voted heavily for the Democratic Harris-Walz ticket over the Republican Trump-Vance ticket, 52.3% to 44.3%, respectively.

