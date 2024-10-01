Californians looking to cast a ballot in the next several weeks likely won't have to present proof of identification thanks to a new bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

On Thursday, Newsom signed SB 1174, which bars all local governments in California from "requiring a person to present identification for the purpose of voting or submitting a ballot."

'Unnecessary obstacles to voter participation disproportionately burdens low-income voters, voters of color, young or elderly voters, and people with disabilities.'

State Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine) introduced the bill earlier this year after residents in Huntington Beach voted to approve a local ordinance requiring voters to show ID to cast a ballot in municipal elections.

Folks in Huntington Beach previously ran afoul of state Democrats for fighting back against lockdown measures in 2020 and voting to outlaw the Pride flag on municipal buildings.

In April, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley Weber sued the city, claiming the local ordinance requiring ID to vote violated state law.

"State election law already contains robust voter ID requirements with strong protections to prevent voter fraud while ensuring that every eligible voter can cast their ballot without hardship. Imposing unnecessary obstacles to voter participation disproportionately burdens low-income voters, voters of color, young or elderly voters, and people with disabilities," Bonta previously said in a statement.

"We cannot have 100 different charter cities making up 100 different sets of voting rules based on fringe conspiracy theories," added Min.

Huntington Beach officials have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, SB 1174 will go into effect, though exactly when is unclear. Democracy Docket reported that the "new law is now in effect," though Newsweek reported that it won't go into effect until January 1.

Sam, a likely AI-generated online assistant at the website for the California secretary of state, recommended that voters bring ID to their polling locations this year. Sam went on to explain to Blaze News that "in most cases, California voters are not required to show identification at their polling place." However, poll workers may request to see an ID in certain cases of incomplete voter registration, Sam said.

Blaze News then called the secretary of state's voter hotline for further clarification about whether the law will be in effect in the November election. Unfortunately, the call was disconnected before we received an answer. Blaze News called back, only to be told to contact county-level officials.

Elon Musk, a former California resident who moved some of his businesses to Texas in large part because of California's destructive policies, lambasted the new law.

"Wow, it is now illegal to require voter ID in California!" Musk posted to X. "They just made PREVENTING voter fraud against the law. The Joker is in charge."

