Anti-Trump penis costume lady beats the charges

A woman who wore an inflatable phallic costume to protest against the Trump administration beat all charges at a Fairhope court in Alabama.

Police body-camera footage captured the moment that an officer pushed a 62-year-old grandmother to the ground at a No Kings protest after she refused to take off the costume on Oct. 20, 2025.

'We have some growing and relearning to do about the rights the citizens of this town have.'

The officer told Renea Gamble that the costume was offensive at the time, but her defense attorney argued in court Wednesday that the arrest violated her constitutional right to free speech.

He also pointed out that the officer did not at the time accuse her of causing a traffic hazard, which is what she was charged with.

"He just found her to be offensive," David Gespass said to reporters outside of the courthouse. "I mean again, that’s all he talked about when he was testifying was ... not when he was testifying, when he was confronting her was, 'I’m not going to put up with this in my town.' He said nothing about her causing any problems with traffic."

On the other side, city attorney Marcus McDowell argued that no one had the "constitutional right to wear a seven-foot penis costume on the side of the road."

Fairhope Municipal Judge Haymes Snedeker found the penis lady not guilty on three charges and dropped the charge related to causing a traffic hazard.

He also found that the officer had probable cause to arrest Gamble but that there was not enough evidence to prove her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Gamble celebrated the ruling outside the courthouse.

"We have some growing and relearning to do about the rights the citizens of this town have," Gamble said. "They happen to be on par with the rest of the nation and as Alabamians, we dare to defend our rights, and this fight is not over!"

RELATED: VIDEO: Female No Kings protester wearing phallic costume tossed to the ground by cop

Gespass said that Gamble's civil rights had been violated and suggested that they may file a lawsuit over the incident.

Some of the locals said they were disappointed in the verdict, while others said the embarrassing story had put a national spotlight on the city.

Before she was arrested at the protest, in keeping with the theme of her costume, Gamble held a sign with a message opposing dictators, but with an extra letter added to make the message explicit.

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