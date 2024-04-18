High school student utters the phrase 'illegal alien.' Hours later, assistant principal suspends him: 'Racially insensitive'

A North Carolina high school student was suspended last week because he dared utter the phrase "illegal alien" in class.

Last week, Central Davidson High School student Christian McGhee asked his English teacher an otherwise innocuous question about a vocabulary assignment that included the word "alien."

"Like space aliens or illegal aliens without green cards?" McGhee asked.

The question allegedly prompted a fellow classmate to threaten McGhee because he felt offended by the question, according to the Carolina Journal, which caused the teacher to phone the assistant principal. School administration then decided to suspend McGhee for three days.

The violation? McGhee made a "racially insensitive comment" that allegedly violated school policies, according to a school document.

However, McGhee told the Carolina Journal that he was not directing his comment toward anyone in particular.

"I didn't make a statement directed towards anyone; I asked a question," the student said. "I wasn't speaking of Hispanics because everyone from other countries needs green cards, and the term 'illegal alien' is an actual term that I hear on the news and can find in the dictionary."

McGhee's mother, Leah, told "The Pete Kaliner Show" the matter was initially resolved when the assistant principal pulled Christian and his classmate into the hallway. The classmate told the administrator he was "just joking" about fighting Christian, according to Leah, and the students were dismissed. But after lunch, the assistant principal allegedly approached the student who threatened Christian to ask him if he truly believed the question wasn't a racial remark.

After that rendezvous, Christian was called to the office and suspended.

Christian's parents later met with the assistant principal to appeal the suspension. They explained the phrase "illegal alien" appears in the dictionary, federal code, and numerous media outlets. But their efforts were unsuccessful.

"If this was handled properly in the classroom, it could have easily been used as a teachable moment for everyone," Leah McGhee said.

The family has since retained a lawyer to help them tackle what they believe is an excessive reaction to something miniscule.

"The label of racism in today's world is so strong that I feel like we do not need to tackle this giant on our own," the mother explained.

