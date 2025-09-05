NYC Mayor Adams reveals 'important' campaign announcement as dropout speculations swirl

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) was expected to make an "important campaign announcement" on Friday afternoon, which further fueled speculation that he was considering ending his re-election campaign.

A report from the New York Times, citing anonymous sources, claimed Adams may soon leave the race to pursue a position with President Donald Trump's administration as the ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

'Those reports are wrong; I'm not.'

Adams held the press conference outside Gracie Mansion on Friday afternoon. He stood behind a sign that read "Re-elect Eric" to announce that he has no plans to withdraw from the race.

"This polo shirt that I'm wearing that says, 'Eric Adams, Mayor of the City of New York,' I'm gonna wear that for another four years," he declared.

"I have two spoiled brats running for mayor," Adams said, presumably referring to Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo. "They were born with silver spoons in their mouths, not like working-class New Yorkers. I'm a working-class New Yorker. They are not like us. They've never had to fight. They never had to struggle. They never had to go through difficult times like you and I had to go through."

He rejected reports claiming that he has plans to travel to Washington, D.C., on Monday.

"Those reports are wrong; I'm not. I'll be moving throughout this city, in the five boroughs that made me mayor in the first place," he continued. "I'm running for re-election."

Adams left the press conference without taking questions from reporters.

An Adams spokesperson previously denied the Times' rumors in a statement to Newsmax on Friday ahead of the scheduled announcement.

"Serving New Yorkers as their mayor is the only job I've ever wanted," the statement read. "I'm proud of the progress we've made lowering crime, improving schools, building housing, and cutting costs for working families — and I remain the best person to lead this city forward."

"While I will always listen if called to serve our country, no formal offers have been made. I am still running for re-election, and my full focus is on the safety and quality of life of every New Yorker," the statement added.

Trump has stated that he would like to see two mayoral candidates drop out of the race to increase the chances of beating Mamdani, a Democratic front-runner. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and disgraced former Governor Cuomo (D) also remain in the race.

"I don't like to see a communist become mayor, I will tell you that," Trump said of Mamdani.

