NYPD arrests 27-year-old male for alleged role in viral mob attack on cops, which injured them, during snowball fight

New York City police have arrested a 27-year-old male for his alleged role in a viral mob attack on police officers, which injured them, during a massive snowball fight Monday.

Gusmane Coulibaly was arrested Thursday morning, the NYPD said, adding that he also was cuffed less than three weeks ago for an attempted robbery in the transit system.

Police told WABC in an initial story that officers responded to Washington Square Park in Manhattan around 4 p.m. for a report of a number of people atop a roof — but cops were soon hit with snowballs, and multiple officers were taken to a hospital with facial cuts.

'Watching officers get pelted with snow while they are out in brutal weather protecting this city should make every New Yorker furious.'

But police soon added that officers were hit by more than just snowballs.

An earlier NYPD Facebook post indicated that "two uniformed police officers were inside Washington Square Park when two individuals intentionally struck the officers multiple times with snow and ice causing injury to their head, neck, and face. Anyone with information is asked to contact @NYPDTips or 800-577-TIPS."

Then the number of wanted individuals increased from two to four.

Outrage was rampant among police officials and politicians.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Monday night wrote on X that she's aware of the videos of the attack on officers and that "the behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal."

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York called the incident "unacceptable and outrageous," WABC added.

"This is the environment that NYC police officers are up against. Our police officers are being treated for their injuries, but the case CANNOT end there," the PBA said in a statement on social media, according to the station. "The individuals involved must be identified, arrested, and charged with assault on a police officer. And all of our city leaders must speak up to condemn this despicable attack."

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and ex-New York City Mayor Eric Adams, both Democrats, blamed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) for setting a tone of disrespect toward law enforcement, given his history of anti-police rhetoric.

"This is disgraceful. But with a mayor who has a history of calling the police 'racist, evil, wicked and corrupt,' he set the tone," Cuomo posted on X. "Words have consequences. We are seeing that in the growing disrespect for law enforcement — just as we've seen it in the rise in antisemitism. Real leaders understand that. This mayor does not."

Adams echoed the sentiment: "Watching officers get pelted with snow while they are out in brutal weather protecting this city should make every New Yorker furious. It is disgusting behavior. And the politicians who constantly bash the police and refuse to have their backs are setting a terrible example. Leadership matters. Tone matters."

Mamdani on Wednesday replied to questions about the incident and whether he agrees with police top brass that responsible parties should be held criminally accountable.

"I've said that what I saw was a snowball fight. It should be treated accordingly," Mamdani said, according to WABC-TV. "It was one that got out of hand. But that's what it was."

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told WABC that Mamdani is putting his relationship with the police department at risk: "Not to back up the men and women is really, really bad. It's as bad as you can get. So this is a seminal moment right here, and we'll see how it goes from here. Because I think it's important to understand just how important this is to the police department."

One witness told WABC the snowball fight got out of hand when several young people began using the roof of one of the park's restrooms as a launching pad — and that officers were confronted after they arrived to investigate.

"It wasn't supposed to be violent. It was — it started out as — a very fun thing to do. And then, you know, it just escalated," Rahul Nag told the station. "Some people were confused, I think, because they thought they weren't NYPD, they were ICE, or they were working with ICE."

