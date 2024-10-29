Ocasio-Cortez offends Arabic community with 'racist' flyer intended to court their vote

Arabic readers are lambasting socialist Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York for publishing a flyer meant to court the Muslim vote with obvious errors.

Ocasio-Cortez posted an image of the flyer to her X account, but she was immediately assailed for incompetently putting out the image without enough proofreading.

'This is offensive and a stupid own goal at a time when you truly can’t afford it.'

"I can read Arabic so this is giving me severe psychic damage but I like to think that people who can't can at least see how wrong this looks? Like it is very very obviously not how Arabic looks even if you don't understand the language," read one response.

Blaze News confirmed the error with a fluent Arabic speaker who said the mistake appeared to be on the part of the graphic designer who placed the text on the image without maintaining the proper direction of the letters.

Ocasio-Cortez deleted the tweet after the ridicule, which was extensive and detailed.

"Incredible. @AOC's team clearly didn't even bother to consult an Arabic speaker for their flyer targeting Arab Americans. All the letters are disjointed and the words are reversed," replied Tamara Nassar, an associate editor at Intifada magazine.

"Today AOC presented illegible fliers with backwards Arabic script. The gibberish being a clear indication that neither Arabs nor Iranians work in her campaign," said comedian Chelsea Hart.

"No f***ing way," responded an account identifying as pro-Palestinian. "She is trying to grift Arab vote but clearly doesn't have a single Arab on her staff. Or even Central/South Asian cuz even they couldve pointed out the glaringly obvious error here."

"I BEG you to have someone who knows Arabic produce or at least review your outreach materials," replied Egyptian-American Amir Beshay. "This is offensive and a stupid own goal at a time when you truly can’t afford it."

"It is breathtaking how deeply unserious and racist @AOC is towards the Arab community," read another tweet.

Ocasio-Cortez and others on the left have been targeted by the pro-Palestinian fringe of the Democratic Party over their lack of extreme opposition to Israel. The politician's own party, the Democratic Socialists of America, are considering to censure her for daring to sign onto congressional bills that acknowledge Israel's right to exist.

