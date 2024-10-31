Ocasio-Cortez endorses bizarre bathroom post-it outreach to fearful red state wives: 'This is real'

Socialist Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York reposted a bizarre liberal outreach technique meant to encourage red-state women in relationships with pro-Trump males to vote for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Democrats have been captivated by a theory that married women in red states secretly want to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris but are frightened that their pro-Trump husbands might find out somehow.

Female voters are decidedly siding with Harris while more men are voting for Trump than in previous elections.

Ocasio-Cortez grimly subjected her followers on X to the narrative and encouraged them to leave post-it notes in bathrooms for these fearful women in red states.

"This is real. Your vote is anonymous and confidential," wrote Ocasio-Cortez.

"Who you voted for is YOUR secret. No one can know unless you tell them," she added. "When I do instagram Q&As (where people can ask me questions privately and have them publicly answered), this comes up a lot more than you’d think."

She was referring to a comment from NBC reporter Sahil Kapur.

A woman at Obama’s Pittsburgh rally told me she and her friends, when they go to rural PA, “leave post-it notes in the bathroom saying: NOBODY WILL KNOW WHO YOU VOTED FOR.” Why? She said women in red areas feel stigmatized if they oppose him & don’t all know their vote is private

Kapur went on to report an anecdote from a Democratic volunteer who encountered a man who didn't know his wife was a registered Democrat and said, "There are no Democrats here," at the door.

Whether or not red state wives are afraid of their husbands, pollsters have indeed noted a massive gender gap among voters ahead of the 2024 election. Female voters are decidedly siding with Harris while more men are voting for Trump than in previous elections.

