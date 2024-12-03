Woman sentenced for killing and eating cat in Ohio

A woman who was arrested for eating a cat was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to a charge of animal cruelty.

27-year-old Allexis T. Ferrell of Canton was arrested in August at a housing complex after she "stomped" on a cat's head to kill it and then began eating it, according to WJW-TV.

Police said they received several calls about Ferrell, and they later released body camera footage of the arrest. Officers said they saw blood on Ferrell's feet as well as fur on her lips.

"Somebody get rubber gloves, she's covered in blood," said an officer on the footage. Blood can be seen smeared on the driveway as neighbors watch on.

Video of the incident was circulated online as evidence to support President-elect Donald Trump's claims that Haitian immigrants were eating cats in Springfield, Ohio.

The Associated Press reported that Ferrell is not an immigrant, not Haitian, and was born in Ohio.

Ferrell was initially charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals. Court filings said a judge sentenced her to 12 months in prison for the charge of animal cruelty.

The court also ordered that “the defendant’s mental condition at the time of the offense."

Ferrell had been sentenced to three years’ probation in 2023 over a felony count of endangering children. Because of the new conviction, she will serve 18 more months in prison for a total of 30 months.

She also pled guilty to theft and misuse of credit cards in 2019.

The police body camera footage can be viewed on the WKYC channel on YouTube.

