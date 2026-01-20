State Senator Omar Fateh calls for eviction moratorium to help residents 'terrified' to go to work in Minnesota

Minnesota state Senator Omar Fateh called for the governor to issue an eviction moratorium to help his "neighbors" who are having a tough time making ends meet under the threat of deportation.

The Trump administration has increased immigration enforcement efforts in Minnesota after more and more evidence of government welfare and relief fraud in the Somali community.

'Our neighbors are terrified to leave their homes, go to work and many are now struggling to make ends meet.'

Fateh said in a statement on social media Monday that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz should place restrictions on evictions to help those affected by the crackdown.

"Minnesota is in an emergency. Our neighbors are terrified to leave their homes, go to work and many are now struggling to make ends meet," he posted.

"Minnesotans are already stepping up to help their neighbors in need — it is time for the governor to enact an eviction moratorium," he added.

Many on social media reacted with scorn to the suggestion.

"Go to work? You mean scam and fraud? That is not real work," one critic responded.

"If they are terrified, they are illegal or commiting fraud[.] Sane law abiding citizens aren't terrified," another replied.

"Another scam in the works!" another detractor said.

A similar moratorium was demanded by unions in Los Angeles to protect illegal immigrants from evictions over their inability to continue to work while being hunted by federal immigration enforcement agents.

Fateh, a son of Somali immigrants to Minnesota, is best known for his failed campaign for Minneapolis mayor. Democratic-Farmer-Labor Mayor Jacob Frey took the office with nearly a 6% margin over Fateh in November.

Walz has also been accused of obstructing investigations into the Somali fraud in Minnesota, though he has denied the allegations and claimed to have ordered criminal probes into the schemes.

Republicans in Minnesota have already drawn up articles of impeachment against Walz.

