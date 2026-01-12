Articles of impeachment against Walz may be released tomorrow, says Minnesota state Republican

A Minnesota Republican state representative confirmed to Blaze News that articles of impeachment are being drawn up for Gov. Tim Walz and will be released soon, possibly Tuesday.

The failed Democratic vice presidential candidate has been assailed for months over accusations that he obstructed law enforcement efforts to stop a massive Somali fraud scandal that could have cost the government billions.

'Tim Walz should resign, and if he doesn't resign, he's probably going to leave the office in cuffs.'

"We are going public with them. I believe this week, possibly even tomorrow," said state Rep. Ben Davis, who is also a pastor.

Davis said that Republicans have been telling Walz directly to intervene against the fraud and that he refused.

"Fraud is happening. Fraud is going on. You need to put tighter levers on this. And he's done just the opposite," he said.

Walz previously announced that he would not be seeking a third term in office and cited the fraud accusations while continuing to deny involvement.

"As I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can't give a political campaign my all," he said in a statement Jan. 5.

"Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," the governor added. "So I've decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."

Davis said impeachment would need a majority in the state House to go forward and then approval of two-thirds of the state Senate to convict Walz.

Republicans have been hammering away at the Democrat to resign or be impeached.

"Governor Walz needs to step down. Saying he will stay on to investigate is like O.J. Simpson saying he will investigate the murder of his ex-wife," said Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee.

"I'm not going to be Minnesota Nice. I'm going to be Minnesota real," said House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) in a recent podcast. "Tim Walz should resign, and if he doesn't resign, he's probably going to leave the office in cuffs."

"We're not going to be taken for chumps," said Republican Congressman Brad Finstad of Minnesota. "Think of what our parents and our grandparents sacrificed to give us the life that we have. And what are we giving our kids and grandkids? We're giving them fraud. We're giving them $38 trillion in debt. We're giving them more government, not less government."



