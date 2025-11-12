'Operation Dirtbag' nabs over 230 criminal illegal aliens — but Noem wants more

As the Department of Homeland Security's deportation operations continue to clean up our cities and remove illegal aliens across the country, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem took a moment to celebrate a big win in Florida.

On Tuesday, the secretary shared details in a Fox News interview about Operation Criminal Return, or as she liked to call it, "Operation Dirtbag." The DHS posted a clip of the interview on X.

'It's remarkable, and we need to do more of it.'

Operation Dirtbag was so called because of the more than 230 criminal illegal aliens arrested, over 150 of whom were sexual predators, many against children, Noem explained.

"These individuals were sex offenders, but not just sex offenders — they targeted children," Noem stated.

RELATED: Illegal alien pedophile allegedly 'physically assaulted' ICE agent during immigration operation: DHS

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"These individuals should've never been in our country to begin with, and the fact that they were sexual deviants and perverts and now we've gotten them off of our streets — it's remarkable, and we need to do more of it," Noem added.

Among the crimes committed by these illegal aliens were attempted premeditated murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, sexual assault, sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation of children, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, according to the DHS' X post.

Secretary Noem expressed her department's appreciation for Florida's cooperation in the operations.

"Our kids will be safer. And this partnership with Governor DeSantis in Florida is a model that we want to replicate across the country."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!