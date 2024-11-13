Oprah denies being paid for Harris endorsement after records show campaign gave her company $1 million

Oprah Winfrey denied reports that she was paid off by the Harris-Walz campaign for her endorsement but admitted that her production company received $1 million to pay for other costs.

'I was not paid a dime. My time and energy was my way of supporting the campaign.'

Vice President Kamala Harris has been hammered by critics on the left after spending a billion dollars on her campaign and losing badly to President-elect Donald Trump. The campaign reportedly ended up with nearly $20 million in debt.

Among the expenditures made was a $1 million given to Oprah Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions.

"Usually I am reluctant to respond to rumors in general, but these days I realize that if you don't stop a lie, it just gets bigger," she wrote. "I was not paid a dime. My time and energy was my way of supporting the campaign."

She went on to say that she did not take a "personal fee" for the appearance, but her company was asked to supply the set, which included lights, cameras, microphones, and chairs for the set.

"However, the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were," she said. "End of story."

Her accounting was confirmed by a spokesperson for Harpo Productions who spoke to Variety.

“The campaign paid for the production costs of ‘Unite for America,’ a live-streaming event that took place Sept. 19 outside Detroit, Mich.,” said the spokesperson. “Oprah Winfrey was at no point during the campaign paid a personal fee, nor did she receive a fee from Harpo.”

The campaign also paid $500k to the nonprofit founded by activist Al Sharpton just before Harris appeared on a video with Sharpton in which he praised her and attacked Trump. Sharpton reportedly got paid $650k by the organization in 2021.

