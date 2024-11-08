U. Oregon official placed on leave after telling Trump voters 'go f*** yourself,' 'go jump off of a f***ing bridge'

The University of Oregon official who told voters of President-elect Donald Trump "go f*** yourself" and "go jump off of a f***ing bridge" has been placed on administrative leave, the New York Post reported.

“As a public university we take our duty seriously to provide an environment that welcomes diversity of thought and respect in alignment with our education mission,” a university spokesperson told the Post. “While we investigate, we are providing support for concerned students and employees, including resources for mental and emotional health.”

'I don't care if you are my family. I don't care if you are my friend. I don't care if we've been friends our entire lives.'

As Blaze News previously reported, student newspaper the Daily Emerald said assistant director of fraternity and sorority life Leonard Serrato posted an Instagram story after Trump handily beat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

The paper said Serrato told his followers — some of whom are Oregon students — "You can literally go f*** yourself if you voted for Donald Trump. If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a better f***ing paying job. Do better in life. Get a f***ing education. Do something, 'cause you’re f***ing stupid."

Before he made a sideways peace sign, the video rant ended with him saying, "And I hope you go jump off of a f***ing bridge."

You can view video of the rant included in the Daily Emerald's story here. A photo of Serrato was viewable Thursday on his bio page on the website of the university, which is a public college; however, access to that page was denied Friday morning.

A longer video of the rant begins with the following: "I'm done crying. My sadness is over. My anger has set in. I am a very petty person, and I am very proud of that. Love it about myself, actually. And so, I say this in the most disrespectful way possible: I don't care if you are my family. I don't care if you are my friend. I don't care if we've been friends our entire lives."

The Daily Emerald said Serrato soon made his Instagram account private and declined to comment to the paper.

Previous to Serrato being placed on leave, Oregon spokesperson Eric Howald told the Daily Emerald the “university is currently collecting more information about the situation" and that for now "it appears that the individual made the post on their own time, which is well within their rights."

What else do we know about Serrato?

Serrato's LinkedIn profile indicates he's also a hazing prevention speaker. A month ago, Serrato reposted on his LinkedIn page a short item about himself from ForCollegeForLife — and the following excerpt appears to explain why he speaks against hazing:

Leo Serrato could have never imagined he’d be delivering this message.



Before August 31, 2012, his fraternity membership experience had been typical. That night, however, changed everything. One of the new members of his chapter died in an alcohol-related hazing incident. Due to his involvement, Leo was charged and sentenced to jail time, and, because of this, he made it a personal mission to work to end hazing.



He vowed to his brother he would not let his death be in vain.

A 2018 profile story in the Sonoma State Star student newspaper about Serrato — who had just become the new lead campus advisor for fraternity and sorority life at Sonoma State — noted that Serrato "was involved in a hazing related death while attending Fresno State in 2012, where one of his pledges died from excessive drinking caused by hazing."

The Star added that Serrato pleaded "no contest to a misdemeanor charge of hazing and providing alcohol to a minor causing death in 2014. According to the Press Democrat, he was sentenced to 90 days in the Fresno County Jail, 90 days in the county’s adult offender work program, three years probation, and a $220 fine."

Serrato was quoted in the story: “When I was new member educator, one of our new members passed away from a hazing related incident and it was that incident that truly inspired me and opened up my eyes to what my mission and purpose is in life and that is to educated [sic] students on hazing."

Howald on Thursday afternoon didn't immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment asking whether the University of Oregon knew about the charges against Serrato when the school hired him.

Serrato on Thursday afternoon didn't immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment, specifically whether he had anything to say in the wake of his reported statements about Trump voters in light of his declared "mission and purpose" in regard to educating others about hazing.

