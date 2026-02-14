'Overrated LIGHTWEIGHT': Trump roasts famous TDS-ridden TV host in Valentine's Day morning message

As Americans across the country prepared to celebrate Valentine’s Day, President Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday morning with a lengthy post — but it wasn't the kind of "Valentine" many were expecting. Instead of a standard holiday greeting, Trump unloaded a massive Saturday-morning broadside against one of his most loyal and persistent detractors: TV host and comedian Bill Maher.

'Bill Maher is a highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT, and Republicans should stop using him to show how the Left is coming over our way.'

"Sometimes in life you waste time! T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends, also a friend of mine, and I agreed," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be. He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a 'Vodka Tonic.' He said to me, 'I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.' In one respect, it was somewhat endearing!"

Trump was referring to Bill Maher's April 2025 dinner at the White House, which was supposedly coordinated by their mutual friend Kid Rock.

Trump went on to remark that for some time after the dinner, Maher "seemed to be a nice guy."

He then pivoted to a long list of his accomplishments during the first year of his second term in office, including the "PERFECT Border, Lowest Crime in 125 years, the Mass Removal of Stone Cold Criminals ...Venezuela ... the Rebuilding of our Military, Eight War Stoppages, and on, and on, and on!"

Trump also criticized Bill Maher for taking too seriously a joke he made earlier in the week on Truth Social involving Canada, China, and ice hockey.

Trump jokingly warned that a deal between Canada and China would be disastrous for the sport: "The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup."

Maher supposedly said it was a "foolish" thing to say, according to Trump's post.



Trump continued: "Fortunately, his Television Ratings are so low that nobody will learn about his various Fake News statements about me. He is no different than Kimmel, Fallon, or Colbert but, I must admit, slightly more talented! Anyway, Bill Maher is a highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT, and Republicans should stop using him to show how the Left is coming over our way — Our Base, the Greatest of All Time, laughs at your weakness when you do it!"

"I’d much rather spend my time MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN than wasting it on him. Bill continues to suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS!), and there is nothing that will ever be done to cure him of this very serious disease. Thank you for your attention to this minor matter!" Trump concluded, slightly modifying his usual closing statement for the occasion.

While it is unclear what prompted Trump's message or its timing, Bill Maher's Friday-night monologue took aim at the Trump administration, particularly its handling of the Epstein files. Maher joked that Monday, Presidents' Day, is "when we pay tribute to all our presidents, even those in the Epstein files."

