Pennsylvania Republican says Democratic leader kicked him out of House floor over patriotic flag jacket

A Pennsylvania state lawmaker said most people "loved" his American flag jacket at the state House, but the security guards told him to take it off or leave.

State Rep. Eric Davanzo, a Republican, walked onto the House floor on Tuesday like any other day, except he was wearing his "patriotic" coat and tie.

'Instead of coming out here and doing the people's work, no. What are we focused on? We're focused on bulls**t issues like this jacket, right?'

Davanzo said in a video his office provided to Blaze News that everyone seemed to love the jacket before he was told House Speaker Joanna McClinton, a Democrat, objected to it.

"Everybody loved it," he said. "They come up, people gave me hugs, shaking my hands."

He was told that McClinton said the jacket and tie were not something he would wear every day.

"I'm like, listen, I would wear this back home, and I'm going to wear it again," he objected.

"This wasn't a costume. This is something that I truly believe in. I'm a patriot," he continued.

The security guards told him he could either take it off or leave the floor. He decided to leave the floor.

"America's 250th, Fourth of July, is four days away," Davanzo said. "It's a holiday weekend coming up. Why not wear it?"

A spokesperson for McClinton suggested the jacket was inappropriate for the occasion.

"The House Democrats came to Harrisburg this week to do the serious work of passing a responsible budget to benefit all Pennsylvanians," the spokesperson's statement reads. "Some House Republicans showed up in costumes while the Senate Republicans took an early holiday vacation."

Davanzo excoriated McClinton for focusing on his clothing.

"We have an affordability crisis. People can't afford stuff. Instead of coming out here and doing the people's work, no. What are we focused on? We're focused on bulls**t issues like this jacket, right?" he said.

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"No reason whatsoever. Do the job for the people!" he added.

"We love America," Davanzo said. "So I'm happy to put this on. I'm proud to wear this."