'Deep State candidate': Rand Paul sounds off on Trump's endorsement of former Rep. Mike Rogers for US Senate

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan for U.S. Senate, but GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is speaking out against Trump's move.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Mike Rogers will be a Great and Powerful Senator for Michigan, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement."

"Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle. @MikeRogersForMI is a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trump. You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice? Who's next, John Bolton?" Paul tweeted.

"If he's good with Mike Rogers (R-Deep State), maybe he should pick Liz Cheney for VP?" Paul quipped in another post.

Rogers is one of the candidates running in the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Michigan. Former Reps. Justin Amash and Peter Meijer are also among those running in the contest, but both of them have previously voted to impeach Trump.

Meijer, who served in Congress from early 2021 until early 2023, was one of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Amash, who served in Congress from early 2011 until early 2021, voted impeach Trump in 2019. He was no longer a House lawmaker when the chamber voted to impeach Trump in 2021.

"Mike Rogers might have the worst record of anyone I served with in Congress. He not only voted for the surveillance state, he was one of its chief architects," Amash tweeted.

Edward Snowden replied to Amash, writing, "Could have stopped at 'anyone.'"

BlazeTV host Matt Kibbe tweeted, "Can't get more Deep State than Mike Rogers. This is @realDonaldTrump's Achilles heel. He values sycophancy over principles, even when the sycophants he empowers actively work against his stated interests. See John Bolton."

