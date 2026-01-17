'Pegged as a pedophile sympathizer': Pro-LGBTQ founder of Montessori school accused of grooming, exploiting child under 13

The founder and board president of a new K-12 Montessori school in Illinois has been arrested on charges of grooming and exploiting a young child.

On January 9, Effingham police officers moved quickly to arrest 32-year-old Dakota "Kody" Czerwonka of Montrose after receiving a report that a student at Crossroads Montessori School had received "inappropriate electronic messages." Czerwonka was "immediately identified" as the suspect, Effingham PD said in a statement.

Details of the case are scarce, but court records show Czerwonka has been charged with grooming and exploiting a child under 13/exposing self, both Class 4 felonies. He is scheduled to appear in court again on January 29.

Prosecutors also filed to deny Czerwonka pretrial release from custody. At his initial court appearance on Monday, the court agreed with the petition, claiming that Czerwonka poses "a real and present threat to the community and ... the minor victim" that "no condition or combination of conditions can mitigate."

Effingham police confirmed that they "support" his ongoing pretrial detention.

"After reviewing the content of the case after it was reported to our Department, Officers immediately identified a very real safety risk and promptly effected an arrest of the subject, thereby eliminating any further opportunities for this individual to be in contact with other students or children. I’m very pleased with their efforts. They showed dedication to ensuring the safety of our community through these actions," said a statement from Police Chief Kurt Davis.

The office of an attorney who appeared with Czerwonka in court did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Czerwonka has a long history of far-left political activism. He even unsuccessfully ran for the Illinois House in 2020 on a platform of environmental, economic, social, LGBTQ+, and racial "justice," according to an X profile for his independent campaign.

Posts from that account express support for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). One post calls to "tear ... down" the Electoral College.

Another X account linked to Czerwonka includes sexually charged images as well as LGBTQ+ propaganda. In 2020, Czerwonka even bragged that he had been "pegged as a pedophile sympathizer" on another social media platform for praising "Cuties," a controversial movie previously available on Netflix that sexualizes young girls.

Crossroads Montessori School just opened last fall. In a July Facebook post, the school gave a short introduction of Czerwonka, describing him as someone who "brings a deep passion for empowering students through authentic Montessori education."



"Kody has worn many hats.. teacher, nonprofit leader, advocate.. and now leads Crossroads with a vision to build a student-centered learning environment grounded in curiosity, independence, and compassion. Outside the classroom, Kody enjoys hiking, film, kayaking, and learning something new every day," the post continued.

"He believes education is most powerful when it’s collaborative: not just teaching students, but growing alongside them."

The school did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

