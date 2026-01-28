'PLAYING WITH FIRE!' Trump responds to Minneapolis Mayor Frey's latest act of defiance

Earlier this week, President Trump sent border czar Tom Homan to speak personally with leaders in Minnesota. In the latest update to those exchanges, President Trump called out a top official at the center of the controversy for refusing to cooperate with the administration.

On Wednesday morning, Trump issued a stern warning to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) after Frey indicated on Tuesday afternoon he was not going to enforce federal immigration law.

'He is PLAYING WITH FIRE!'

Frey posted a short thread to X summarizing his position, stating that Minneapolis "will not enforce federal immigration law, and that we will remain focused on keeping our neighbors and streets safe."

Trump noted his surprise at Frey's apparent switchback following a "very good conversation with him": "Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!"

President Trump sent Homan to Minnesota on Monday to discuss a solution with Mayor Frey and other leaders in the state. As of Monday, Trump said on Truth Social that "lots of progress is being made!"

Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

By Tuesday, Homan likewise believed that he had had a "productive" conversation with Frey and Gov. Tim Walz (D). He said that "we all agree that we need to support our law enforcement officers and get criminals off the streets."

In his message, posted hours before Homan's, Frey emphasized the safety of the community and the strain on local police officers, stating that his "main ask is for Operation Metro Surge to end as quickly as possible."

