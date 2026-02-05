‘Political theater’: Mamdani defends knife-wielding suspect who charged at police

In Queens, New York, Jabez Chakraborty was shot by law enforcement following a call from his family involving a mental and emotional distress crisis.

Bodycam footage from officers shows an immediate act of aggression after they enter the home on January 26 as Chakraborty charges officers with a large kitchen knife.

'I’m grateful to the first responders who put themselves on the line each day to keep our communities safe.'

New York Police Department Officer Tyree White orders Chakraborty to “put the knife down” several times, video shows. Chakraborty, 22, does not comply.

White then shoots Chakraborty, who sustained serious injuries but survived. Police said they recovered the knife at the scene.

The family later claimed they had asked for an ambulance, not police.

RELATED: 'F**king mess': Zohran Mamdani fails first major test as filth piles up on city streets

BWC Footage - P.O. White

However bodycam footage from another video shows a different account. In that video, a woman clearly says, “Yes,” when officers ask if she called them. She then opens the door and invites the officers inside. Officers again ask if they can enter the home, and she responds, “Yes,” confirming twice that she intentionally requested law enforcement assistance.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) initially praised first responders in a social media post.

“I’m grateful to the first responders who put themselves on the line each day to keep our communities safe,” the mayor said on X.

He later visited Chakraborty and his family in the hospital before shifting the tone of his public messaging.

"Jabez needs mental health treatment, not criminal prosecution by a district attorney," Mamdani said.

“No family should have to endure this kind of pain," he added.

RELATED: Zohran Mamdani becomes first openly socialist mayor of New York City

Screenshot of NYPD video

Critics say Mamdani is “playing a dangerous game of political theater,” downplaying the danger of the incident and framing Chakraborty as blameless because of his mental health.

No criminal charges appear to have been filed in connection with this case. Blaze News has reached out to the NYPD to inquire about Officer White's status.

Mamdani has since said he is working on a plan to accelerate the creation of a Department of Community Safety, which would co-respond to 911 calls alongside law enforcement.

“What these policy options include are various co-response models involving teams of behavioral health specialists, peer experts, and of course police so that they can intervene if the need arises,” Mamdani said.

Critics have been quick to point out that creating the Department of Community Safety would be unaffordable as New York City is already under a $12 billion budget deficit.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!