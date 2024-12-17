Politifact decimated on social media after awarding 'Lie of the Year' to Trump

Politifact was lambasted by many on social media for awarding the "Lie of the Year" to President-elect Donald Trump rather than a much more obvious candidate.

The supposed fount of independent fact-checking said that the lie of the year was Trump's claim that Haitian immigrants were eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio. The claim went viral on social media, but local officials denied any evidence that Haitians were doing so.

'Nothing even comes close in scale or scope. It should've been a constitutional crisis!'

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs," Trump was quoted as saying by Politifact. "The people that came in. They're eating the cats. They're eating, they're eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country. And it's a shame."

Critics of the outlet said that the media was far more culpable for helping the White House lie about President Joe Biden's cognitive abilities.

"For nearly 4 years Democrats and the media claimed Biden is 'sharp as a tack', is capable of being President, and is fully aware and cognizant. Then they staged a coup and stopped covering for him and all the sudden it turns out he has no idea what’s going on around him and is in severe mental decline," replied the Libs of TikTok account.

"This was a pretty big lie. But by far the biggest lie OF THIS DECADE is the Biden White House hiding the fact that our sitting President is basically a vegetable. Nothing even comes close in scale or scope. It should've been a constitutional crisis!" responded Pradheep Shanker of National Review.

"The idea that this compares in any way to 'Joe Biden is sharp as a tack and on top of his game' ironically makes THIS the 'Lie of the Year,'" replied Larry O'Connor.

"Gee, I would have gone with ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING EVERY ELECTED DEMOCRAT AND MEDIA WING MEMBER SAID ABOUT HOW JOE BIDEN WAS MENTALLY WELL, but I'm not a Democrat propaganda arm, so go off, heroes," read another popular response.

The media backed the official narrative on Biden's health while attacking Republicans and others on the right for emphasizing examples that proved Biden's decline. The deception completely imploded after Biden was forced to drop out of his presidential campaign over a devastating and embarrassing debate defeat.

