Poll reveals most Republicans want to see Sen. Tim Scott as Trump's running mate

A recent poll indicated that Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) made the top of the list as a potential vice president pick for Donald Trump. The poll was conducted by the Daily Mail. Others who made the top of the list included North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

The Republican Party convention is set to take place next week, and Trump could announce his pick in the next few days, per the report. The development comes as President Joe Biden is struggling to gain the confidence of many Democrats who are not convinced he is capable of leading the country for another four years.

The Daily Mail reported that it polled 1,000 likely voters, with 13% of those who took part saying that they want to see Scott nominated as the potential vice president. Rubio came in close behind in the second position, with 12% of the vote. Ben Carson, who served in Trump's Cabinet during his first term as president, also raked in 12% of the vote.

Despite Vance winning the favor of many of Trump's supporters, he only garnered 4% of the vote for the vice president position. While rumors and speculations continue to swirl around, Trump said at the end of June that he had already made his decision for vice president.

However, Trump's pick was never revealed during the first presidential debate. It appears that Trump's team wanted to keep the focus on Biden's poor performance, which has motivated many Democrats to urge the president to step down from his position. But Biden has insisted that he intends to stay in the race.

Blaze News reported that Biden released a statement on Monday, saying that "I have heard the concerns that people have — their good-faith fears and worries about what is at stake. I also know these concerns come from a place of real respect for my lifetime of public service and my record as President, and I have been moved by the expressions of affection for me from so many who have known me well and supported me over the course of my public life."

"I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn't be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024."

Since the first presidential debate, Trump appears to have widened his marginal lead over the president.

It is unclear whether Trump's team has a specific time at which to reveal his vice presidential pick.