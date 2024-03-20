Professor sues ASU over taxpayer-funded 'inclusive communities' training: 'Racism under the guise of DEI'

An Arizona State University professor filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the school over its "ASU Inclusive Communities" training.



The Goldwater Institute filed the complaint on behalf of Owen Anderson, who has taught philosophy and religious studies at Arizona State University for more than two decades. According to the legal firm, Anderson could face disciplinary action for his refusal to take the university's "discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion" training.

"I shouldn't be forced to take training and affirm ideas with which I disagree as a condition of employment,'" Owen stated. "This 'training' is simply racism under the guise of DEI. It goes against my conscience, and I want no part of it."

Goldwater Staff Attorney Stacy Skankey noted that state law bans taxpayer funds from being used to "teach doctrines that discriminate based on race, ethnicity, sex, and other characteristics."

"ASU is essentially forcing its employees to agree to a certain type of speech, which violates the Arizona Constitution's broad protections for free speech," Skankey said.

The lawsuit argues that the ASU Inclusive Communities training teaches the faculty DEI theories, "including things like 'how ... white supremacy [is] normalized in society,' how to 'critique whiteness'; 'white privilege'; 'white fragility'; and the need for 'transformative justice.'" It also addresses land acknowledgments and outlines differences between "equality" and "equity."

According to the complaint, faculty are required to take an online quiz on the concepts taught in the training. Staff who fail the test will "be reported to their supervising dean," the law firm claimed.

Anderson reportedly viewed the training but did not complete it.

Before filing the lawsuit, the Goldwater Institute sent a cease and desist letter to the Arizona Board of Regents demanding the school stop using taxpayer dollars to fund such training.

"ASU continues to spend taxpayer money on the ASU Inclusive Communities training and continues to require that public employees take this training, in violation of state law. ASU continues to mandate that employees take a quiz following the Inclusive Communities training and attest their allegiance to these principles by selecting 'correct' answers, thereby compelling ASU employees' speech, in violation of the Arizona Constitution," the legal firm stated.

Anderson wrote on X Tuesday, "When people see the content of this required training they are stunned. It is far beyond learning how to work in a diverse setting. Instead, it is about race blame, 'whiteness,' and silencing those who disagree."

ASU claims that the training allows the school to maintain a diverse student body, and it denies the lawsuit's allegations that the training violates the state's constitution, the Arizona Republic reported.

Veronica Sanchez, a spokesperson for ASU, told the Arizona Republic, "Arizona State University is committed to the success of each one of its students who come from all 50 states, 150 different countries and all socio-economic backgrounds."

"To help meet that goal, consistent with A.R.S [41-1494], ASU provides its employees Inclusive Communities training which promotes an environment of respect for all backgrounds, beliefs, and life experiences," she added.

Sanchez also argued that the quiz at the end of the training is not required.

ASU stated that it has yet to receive a copy of the lawsuit.

The Board of Regents did not respond to the Arizona Republic's request for comment.

