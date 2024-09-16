Rachel Vindman deletes offensive tweet mocking Trump golf shooting after defiantly saying she would leave it up

Outspoken liberal Rachel Vindman backtracked on deleting a post on social media mocking former President Donald Trump over the second assassination attempt.

Vindman, the wife of Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, diminished the alleged attempt on the former president's life on Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon,” she posted on the X platform.

She was immediately assailed for the insensitive message but defiantly responded that she would not take down the tweet.

“Sorry you’re triggered. I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit,” she posted later. “Trump has been inciting violence against his enemies for years. He douses a situation in gasoline, lights a match, & walks away claiming no responsibility."

But after a torrent of criticism, she decided to delete the message.

"I have deleted my tweet. It was flippant & political violence is a serious issue. Whether it’s aimed at a former president, the media, immigrants, or political 'enemies' & every incident should be addressed appropriately if we want to change the tenor of our political discourse," she explained.

"I have sat awake many nights wondering who might be outside. I have known the instant fear of receiving an unknown package or letter. I have had my child ask me if we were safe and if someone was going to hurt our family," she continued.

"With social media it’s easy to say the wrong thing and then walk away, but if words matter for some they should matter for all," she concluded. "I don’t always get it right the first time. I’m grateful to all who have supported us throughout the past five years."

Among those critical of her mocking tweet was Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former president.

"These people are f***ing demented," he responded.

Rachel Vindman deleted a tweet in 2022 trying to mock Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis because she inadvertently offended transgender people.

Moments after the shooting, the Trump campaign confirmed that the former president was unharmed. A suspect in the shooting was captured by police after a witness tipped them off with a description of the alleged shooter and his vehicle.

Online sleuths discovered an extensive digital footprint that appeared to belong to the man and described the poster as a left-wing activist.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!