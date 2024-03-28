Man who allegedly raped 2 elderly sisters had also raped 13-year-old girl and was a registered sex offender, police say

A man accused in a horrendous home invasion and brutal rape of two elderly sisters is also charged in connection to the rape of a 13-year-old girl, according to prosecutors.

"He's a monster. There's no other way to put it. He's an evil monster," said a woman who didn't want to identify herself but had known 52-year-old suspect Michael Shawn Holcomb for years.

Police said Holcomb brutally raped and assaulted sisters who lived at a home in Dearborn, Michigan, on March 17. The two sisters ran out of their home without clothing, and one ran to a neighbor's home to call 911.

He was arrested at a motel after police collected evidence and interviewed the two victims, one who is in her 80s and the other who is in her 70s.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin called the crime "shocking and horrifying."

"It's absolutely heartbreaking."

Police say that Holcomb was charged in another horrific sexual assault earlier on the same day at the home of one of his close relatives. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who was visiting the home in Allen Park despite the relative knowing about Holcomb's criminal record.

Investigators say that a 7-year-old in the home woke up and after witnessing the assault, she helped the 13-year-old escape and run to a neighbor's home to ask for help.

The woman who knew Holcomb said that she knew the family that was victimized by Holcomb and she is outraged that they allowed him access to a child while knowing his recent criminal background.



"It's absolutely heartbreaking," she said to WXYZ-TV. "There's really no other way to put it. It's just heartbreaking. It's so terrible."

Police believe Holcomb made his way to Dearborn and assaulted the elderly sisters just two hours later.

He is facing a slew of charges, including six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"He destroys everyone around him."

Allen Park Police Chief Christopher Egan said Holcomb would likely be committing more crimes if he had not been arrested.

"Don't put vulnerable people in situations where things like this can happen. It comes down to doing what is right and not allowing what is wrong," Egan added.

Holcomb had been charged in 2010 with first- and second-degree criminal sexual assault against a child, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and served eight years in prison. He was paroled in 2018 and discharged from parole two years later.

He is being held without bond and is scheduled in court in April.

"This man terrorized my life and many others," said the woman who knew Holcomb. "He destroys everyone around him."

